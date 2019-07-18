‘Brilliant’: Democrats frustrated with ‘the squad’, say Trump ‘won’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 18, 2019

Even though they voted unanimously to condemn President Donald Trump’s tweets targeting “the squad,” some House Democrats say the president is playing a winning hand on the issue.

One unnamed House Democrat told CNN’s Jake Tapper that “The president won this one. What the president has done is politically brilliant. Pelosi was trying to marginalize these folks and the president has now identified the entire party with them.”

Democrats are “not as unified” as their votes indicate when it comes to “the Squad” — freshmen Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley — Tapper tweeted.

“Many are extremely frustrated.”

Other Democrats are tiring of “having to defend Omar and Tlaib in particular, given Omar’s anti-Semitic comments, and Omar and Tlaib’s bill in support of an anti-Israel boycott, divest, and sanction movement that most House Democrats oppose,” The Daily Caller noted in a July 17 report.

The House didn’t vote to condemn Omar’s remarks, another Democrat told Tapper, but everyone “leapt to their defense” in the case of Trump’s remarks.

“We’ll hear a tirade of attacks on Israel from the same group,” that same Democrat told Tapper, referring to Omar and Tlaib. “Hopefully they won’t be anti-Semitic.”

Tapper said the Democrats “spoke under condition of anonymity so they could be candid.”

Another Democrat said dealing with “the squad” is particularly frustrating given its attacks on other Democrats, citing criticism over their support for border funding, and Ocasio-Cortez going after them on social media and allowing her chief of staff to help primary them.

“It makes people’s skin crawl,” the representative told Tapper, adding: “I can’t tell you the number of Members who are angry and annoyed about them criticizing us.”

Another Democrat concluded, “We were there for them; they should stop attacking us.”

