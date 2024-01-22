Biological male wins women’s golf tournament; On track to compete on LPGA tour

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 22, 2024

Hailey Davidson, a 30-year-old biological male, won the NXXT Women’s Classic on Jan. 17 at the Mission Inn Resort and Club near Orlando, Florida, with a one-over-73 score and finishing the three-round event at a +4.

The victory in the women’s event brought Davidson one step closer to his goal of playing professional golf (see below). The 6-foot Davidson is gunning for the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour.

According to Golf Week, Davidson, whose real name is James Scott Davidson, supposedly began hormone treatments in Sept. of 2015, the last year he competed in men’s events. His last reported ranking in men’s events was 408th.

Davidson claims he lost all the power he had in his swing after undergoing full gender reassignment surgery. He won his first women’s tournament in May of 2021, five years after beginning the transition.

By June of 2021, Davidson received confirmation from the LPGA that he was eligible to join the league’s qualifying school and work towards earning his women’s golf membership card.

“I’ve worked the last five years to get every inch of muscle off of me,” Davidson said, “doing everything I could to make sure I would not stick out like a sore thumb.”

After the Orlando win, Davidson is now sitting at a total score of 1320 on the NXXT tour’s leaderboard, which is 150 points ahead of the second place woman on the board.

Davidson has won more than $10,000 in prize money playing in women’s events over the last season.

It seems a cinch that he will be awarded one of the ten exemptions to participate in the Epson Tour, which is the official developmental golf tour of the LPGA Tour.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova blasted Davidson for his campaign to gain a women’s pro golf membership card.

“This really needs to end sooner rather than later. Male bodies, however they might identify, do not belong in women’s sports!” Navratilova wrote on X on Jan. 20.

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines