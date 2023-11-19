Biological female wins Miss Universe pageant, which featured two biological males

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 19, 2023

Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios was crowned Miss Universe on Saturday.

The 23-year-old biological female won in a contest that included two biological males.

The biological males were Miss Netherlands Rikkie Kollé and Miss Portugal Marina Machete. Only Machete made it to the top 20.

Palacios is the first from her country to take the title.

Just days before Saturday’s pageant, a 2022 Miss Universe judge is revealed that the organizer behind the event has filed for bankruptcy.

“I think the outrage about a trans woman coming to Miss Universe and preaching, ‘Bring the power back to women,’ couldn’t be more of an oxymoron,” television host and reporter Emily Austin said on the Thursday broadcast of “Varney & Co.” on the Fox Business Network.

“I think her company in Thailand has its own financial issues,” she continued, “but socially and morally it’s just wrong. And people are starting to catch on that.”

Thai business tycoon and transgender activist Anne Jakrajutatip of the JKN Global Group bought the Miss Universe organization for $20 million in 2022. Jakrajutatip, who has international fame as a transgender celebrity, described the purchase at the time as “a strong, strategic addition to our portfolio.”

A public document sent to the Stock Exchange of Thailand from JKN Global Group declared “JKN Global Group Public Company Limited (the ‘Company’) has filed a petition for business rehabilitation with the Central Bankruptcy Court under the Bankruptcy Act B.E. 2483 (1940) (as amended) (the ‘Bankruptcy Act’) on November 8, 2023, the Central Bankruptcy Court has subsequently issued an order to accept the petition for business rehabilitation of the Company on November 9, 2023.”

Austin reiterated her belief that biological males should not be permitted to compete in the Miss Universe pageant.

“If you want to empower women, the way to do it is not demeaning women and belittling women by allowing men, or biological men who became a woman, to come into an industry like sports, like beauty pageants, come all dolled-up plastic — [they’re] beautiful men, by the way — and start dominating women’s industries. That’s the opposite of women’s empowerment,” Austin said.

Austin explained the importance pageant judges place on the contestant interview and how a transgender woman’s life experiences may not be comparable to a biological woman’s.

“The interview comes from your life story and how as a woman, you’ve evolved and you want to change the world. So if you grew up a man and you decided to become a woman, I don’t think you have a true woman’s, feminine story. You don’t know what period cramps feel like, I’m sorry. You don’t know what it’s like to walk down a stage during that time of the month and really say: this is femininity,” Austin said.

“You are a man who identifies as a woman, and that’s fine,” she added. “But don’t start coming into women’s industries — have a line, have a boundary. That’s the problem.”

