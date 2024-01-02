Biden’s and Trump’s New Year messages: The long and short of it

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 2, 2024

Inquiring minds want to know: On ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, was that Joe Biden or a failing Disney’s bizarre animatronic version of Biden attempting to field softball questions from Ryan Seacrest?

“Why did Joe Biden look like not even a real person in that NYE interview,” wrote one person on X.

“My dude looks UNWELL like he has been through it his term,” another wrote.

In an attempt to put the bizarre appearance behind him, Biden’s handlers posted to social media the following New Year’s message, along with a photo of the 81-year-old Biden with Kamala Harris:

“Happy New Year, everyone. In 2024, we’re ready to keep delivering for the American people and fight back against MAGA extremism. Let’s finish the job.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump continued to fight back against a constant barrage of attacks from Democrats, RINOs and their legacy media allies.

Trump posted the following on Truth Social:

The Failing New York Times: “Prosecutors Ask Appeals Court to Reject Donald Trump’s Immunity Claims. The filing by special counsel, (Deranged) Jack Smith, was the latest in a fight over WHETHER FORMER PRESIDENTS CAN BE HELD CRIMINALLY LIABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS IN OFFICE.” First of all, I did nothing wrong, and while it should not even matter, I was not campaigning—The 2020 Election was LONG OVER. What I was doing is bringing to light the fact that the Election was, without question, Rigged and Stolen. As President, and Commander-in-Chief, it was my duty to do so! If I did not do this, I would have been in violation of my Oath of Office.

We cannot let our Elections ever be CORRUPTED again. Many Democrats challenged 2016, and nothing was done to them. Biden had me Indicted! They spied on my Campaign, started the Fake Russia,Russia,Russia Hoax, Lied to Congress, Abused FISA, Stuffed Ballot Boxes, Misused 51 Intelligence Agents, Illegal FBI/Twitter Files, Facebook Lock Boxes, Never Got State Legislatures to approve Election Changes, Harassed Election Observers, and much more.

REMEMBER, if I don’t have Presidential Immunity, then Crooked Joe Biden doesn’t have it either, and he would certainly be Prosecuted for his many ACTUAL CRIMES, including illegally receiving massive amounts of money from foreign countries, including China, Ukraine, and Russia, paying off Ukraine to fire an unfriendly prosecutor, allowing millions of people to illegally Enter and Destroy our Country, SURRENDERING in Afghanistan, with Hundreds Dead, many Americans Left Behind, and handing over Billions of Dollars Worth of the Best Military Equipment anywhere on Earth, the Decimation of American Wealth through the Green New Scam, and so much more. REMEMBER, Crooked Joe Biden and his CORRUPT JUSTICE DEPARTMENT, D.A.’s and A.G.’s, has attacked his Political Opponent at a level never seen before in this Country, and wants desperately to PUT “TRUMP” IN PRISON. He is playing a very dangerous game, and the great people of America WILL NOT STAND FOR IT. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Why did American Disaster Liz Cheney, who suffers from TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome), and was defeated for Congress by the largest margin for a sitting Congressman or Congresswoman in the history of our Country, ILLEGALLY DELETE & DESTROY most of the evidence, and related items, from the January 6th Committee of Political Thugs and Misfits. THIS ACT OF EXTREME SABOTAGE MAKES IT IMPOSSIBLE FOR MY LAWYERS TO PROPERLY PREPARE FOR, AND PRESENT, A PROPER DEFENSE OF THEIR CLIENT, ME. All of the information on Crazy Nancy Pelosi turning down 10,000 soldiers that I offered to to guard the Capitol Building, and beyond, is gone. The ridiculous Deranged Jack Smith case on Immunity, which the most respected legal minds in the Country say I am fully entitled to, is now completely compromised and should be thrown out and terminated, JUST LIKE THE RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS DID TO THE EVIDENCE!

