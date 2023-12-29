Bidenomics according to Americans: 4 in 10 say their finances trending in wrong direction

by WorldTribune Staff, December 29, 2023

In a new Rasmussen Reports survey, 41 percent of Americans say their personal finances got worse over the past six months.

Just 17 percent or respondents said their finances have improved in the past six months, and 38 percent say their situation has stayed about the same.

Additionally, 32 percent expect their personal finances to get even worse.

Rasmussen also found that 28 percent of American adults have been late at least once in the past six months in making a major monthly payment, like rent or mortgage, a car payment, or utility bills.

Not surprisingly, Democrats (26 percent) are more likely than Republicans (16 percent) and unaffiliated voters (nine percent) to say their financial situation has improved in the past six months.

“However, Democrats (36 percent) are also more likely than Republicans (28 percent) or the unaffiliated (20 percent) to have been late on a major payment in the past six months,” the survey said.

