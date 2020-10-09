Biden says he’ll comment on court-packing — after the election

by WorldTribune Staff, October 9, 2020

Joe Biden took a page out of Nancy Pelosi’s playbook on Thursday when he said he wouldn’t be commenting on packing the Supreme Court until after the Nov. 3 election.

It was Pelosi who famously said in 2010 as Congress was considering Obamacare: “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of the controversy.”

During a campaign stop in Arizona on Thursday in response to a reporter’s question, Biden said: “You will know my opinion on court-packing when the election is over. It is a great question and I don’t blame you for asking, but you know the moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that.”

Biden and running mate Kamala Harris have repeatedly refused to answer whether they support the push by leftists to increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court to 15.

“Biden knows that court-packing is very unpopular and unprecedented,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham said on Thursday. “So he just punts the question. Yet, if Trump doesn’t give his minute by minute blood oxygen reading to the jackals in the White House press corps, they pounce.”

If President Donald Trump’s nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed by the Senate, the court would have a 6-3 conservative majority.

Trump responded to Biden’s comment in an interview Thursday with Fox News host Sean Hannity: “I think what he said was so disrespectful to the process and to the people. But what that means, really, is that they’re going to do it, because obviously, that means 100 percent that’s what they’re going to do. They’re going to end the filibuster and they’re going to do things that you wouldn’t have thought.”

Vice President Mike Pence pushed Harris during Wednesday night’s debate, but Harris again would not answer.

“If you didn’t figure it out last night, I will tip you off — they want to pack the Supreme Court,” Pence told supporters in Peoria during a campaign stop on Thursday.

Steve Guest, rapid response director for the Republican National Committee, said: “The American people deserve a straight answer from Joe Biden about packing the court, not this malarkey.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media