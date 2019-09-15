Bernie Sanders would issue executive order to halt deportations

by WorldTribune Staff, September 15, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders has said he backs a moratorium on all deportations from the U.S.

The socialist senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, in a video which surfaced online on Sept. 14, said that, under a Sanders administration, the U.S. would halt deportations and raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“We’re gonna end the ICE raids which are terrorizing communities all across this country,” Sanders said. “We are gonna impose a moratorium on deportations. There are some things that a president can do with executive orders.”

Sanders also said that “Medicare for All” and free college would extend to illegal immigrants

“Let me also say something of which I have gotten into trouble and people will criticize me for,” Sanders said. “I am, as some of you know, supportive of a Medicare for All single-payer system and that means that everybody in the country has health care including the undocumented.”

Sanders continued: “And mark my words. You’ll see 30-second attacking me for that. And then you’ll see another set of 30-second ads because when I say I want to make public colleges and universities tuition-free, that also includes the undocumented.”

According to his official website, the socialist Sanders favors expanding DACA, “fundamentally restructuring ICE,” and forging a path towards citizenship for millions of illegals.

Meanwhile, in another video which surfaced online on Sept. 14, Rep. Ilhan Omar compared immigrant facilities in the U.S. to dungeons that were used during the African slave trade.

In the video, Omar says: “We arrived in Ghana, and one of the first things we did was to visit what some would say is a castle, but they were dungeons. And I remember as we arrived one of the guides let us into the female dungeon, and he started giving us a description of what was – what used to take place as the Africans were being kept, were held there as captives.

“And every time he gave a description, I had this sort of flashback to an image that I saw on TV in Libya where you had Africans in a small room that were now captives, and that image was from today.”

Omar explained that she could not help but notice a striking similarity between the dungeons and the migrant detention facilities currently used in the U.S.:

“And every time he would talk about the separation of the kids and from their parents and how they would have young girls be in the same dungeons as the women or they would have young boys be in the same dungeons as the men, I couldn’t stop seeing images of the current camps we have here at our borders in the United States. And so of a story that happened 400 years ago I constantly had this reminder, this horrifying image, of many of the things that were taking place there in that dungeon now taking place, whether it is in in the shores of North Africa or in the shores of the United States.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called the border detention facilities “concentration camps.”

