Bannon: GOP ‘didn’t get what we wanted,’ but ‘wins were significant’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2022

Don’t be taken in by the media pundits who say not much happened for Republicans in the 2022 midterms, Steven Bannon said in his War Room podcast on Thursday.

“We didn’t get what we wanted, there’s absolutely no doubt about that,” Bannon said. “We had a unique opportunity to destroy the Democratic Party as a national political institution. We had great wins in school boards, great wins in the House. We didn’t quite get the Senate and a couple of governorships didn’t come to fruition.”

But, Bannon added, “the wins were significant. Nancy Pelosi got fired.”

