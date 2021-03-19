Twitter times Marjorie Taylor Greene’s suspension with Democrats’ move to expel her from Congress

by WorldTribune Staff, March 19, 2021

On the same day leftists in the House of Representatives are conspiring to expel her from Congress, leftists at Twitter arranged the silencing of Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Twitter imposed a 12-hour lock on Greene’s account on Thursday evening, which lasted into Friday morning. Twitter said the suspension was for unspecified “repeat violations.”

On Friday, California Rep. Jimmy Gomez introduced a resolution to oust Greene from Congress. Gomez’s resolution is co-sponsored by 72 House Democrats, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz.

Before her suspension by Twitter, Greene tweeted on Thursday: “Democrats have declared me Public Enemy Number One. Tomorrow, 72+ radical Socialists are introducing a resolution to EXPEL me from Congress. And it’s all because I stand for the PEOPLE over politicians.”

Removal of Greene would require a two-thirds super majority vote.

Greene’s office blasted Twitter over the temporary suspension, saying the account was censored “without any information from Twitter on the alleged ‘violation.’ ”

“This move eliminated any possibility for Congresswoman Greene to defend her reputation, her seat, and most importantly the votes of 230,000 Georgians in the 14th District on the Twitter platform,” Greene’s office said. “This is yet another attempt by the Silicon Valley Cartel to silence voices that speak out against their far-left woke orthodoxy.”

In the resolution, Gomez also calls for “strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues,” including House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“Greene is not a member of the establishment and has become the target of obsession by the liberal media, who are suffering from low ratings without Donald Trump to whine about daily,” Gateway Pundit’s Cassandra Fairbanks noted.

Last month, the following eleven Republicans voted with Democrats to remove Greene from her committee assignments: Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez, and Maria Salzaar of Florida; John Katko, Chris Jacobs and Nicole Malliotakis of New York; Chris Smith of New Jersey; Young Kim of California; Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania; Adam Kinzinger of Illinois; and Fred Upton of Michigan.

