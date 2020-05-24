At White House, McEnany lists Flynn questions press corps failed to ask

by WorldTribune Staff, May 24, 2020

During Friday’s press briefing, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany included a slideshow of questions about “Obamagate” that she said major media outlets have failed to ask.

“I laid out a series of questions that any good journalist would want to answer about why people were unmasked and all sorts of questions, and I just wanted to follow up with you guys on that,” McEnany said.

“Did anyone take it upon themselves to pose any questions about Michael Flynn and unmasking to President Obama’s spokesperson?”

“Oh, not a single journalist has posed that question?” McEnany added. “OK, so I would like to lay out a series of questions and perhaps if I write them out in a slide format, maybe we’re visual learners, and you guys will follow up with journalistic curiosity.”

Here are the specific questions McEnany laid out:

• “Why did the Obama administration use opposition research funded by a political organization and filled with foreign dirt to surveil members of the Trump campaign?”

• “Why was Lieutenant General Michael Flynn unmasked, not by the Intel community entirely, but by Obama’s chief of staff? By the former Vice President Joe Biden? By Susan Rice? By the Treasury Secretary?”

• “Why was Flynn’s identity leaked in a criminal act? It is a criminal act to leak the identity of Michael Flynn to the press, but it happened.”

• “Why did the DOJ’s Sally Yates learn about the unmasking from President Obama? So much for going ‘by the book’ as Susan Rice said three times, thou doth protest too much, Susan Rice.”

• “Why did James Clapper, John Brennan, Samantha Power, and Susan Rice privately admit under oath they had no evidence of collusion while saying the opposite publicly?”

McEnany added that if the Trump administration would have done what the Obama administration allegedly did, she would be inundated with questions from corporate media representatives.

“I mean, this is extraordinary and, you know, if it were political appointees in the Trump administration, I can guarantee you, I’d have questions in my inbox right now, but apparently Obama’s spokesperson does not,” McEnany said. “Where are the questions to Obama’s spokesperson? Because my team would be running around this building should this have happened under the Trump administration.”

She ended the briefing by saying: “It’s a long weekend, you guys have three days to follow up on those questions, and I certainly hope the next time I ask, some hands go up, because Obama’s spokesperson should be asked those questions because President Trump’s spokespeople certainly would be.”

