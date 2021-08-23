At Pelosi shindig, only diversity and mask-wearing was with the wait staff

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 23, 2021

Photos from the event showed a sea of white faces, none of them wearing a face mask.

Must have been another Trump rally, right? Or maybe another one of those biker rallies that the corporate media and Anthony Fauci warn are “superspreader events”?

No, this was a swanky fundraising brunch held in Napa Valley this past weekend, hosted by California Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

According to reports, the cost of a ticket to attend the event started at $100 and went up to $29,000 per chair.

“What looked like more than a hundred guests were sitting shoulder to shoulder and maskless at a table groaning with fine food and fancy flowers,” the Daily Mail noted.

Pelosi is an alleged champion of diversity, but photos from the shindig posted to social media show about the only diversity at the brunch was in the wait staff.

The wait staff were also the only ones at the outdoor brunch wearing face masks.

While California has lifted its mandate on wearing masks outdoors, the powers that be continue to recommended that masks be worn outdoors in crowded situations, such as a bunch of wealthy white people being jammed together for a Napa Valley brunch.

All the servants fully masked. The almost-entirely old, white, rich crowd of DCCC donors free to go maskless as they’re served. https://t.co/OuhPp468q9 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 22, 2021

There are no reports that guests at Pelosi’s lavish brunch were required to show proof of vaccination.

Pelosi, who is third in line to the presidency, and her donors were filmed partying as her close ally Joe Biden faced ongoing fury amid the United States’ chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, amid hellish scenes at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport.

Pelosi has previously faced claims she is out of touch after going for an indoor haircut in her home city of San Francisco in September 2020. At the time, indoor beauty services were banned via California’s lockdown rules. The House Speaker later claimed she was set up.

In April 2020, Pelosi was widely mocked after appearing on Stephen Colbert’s late-night talk show to share the designer ice cream brands she keeps stocked in her $25,000 freezer.

