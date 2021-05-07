Arizona’s Maricopa County balks at turning over critical routers to election audit

by WorldTribune Staff, May 7, 2021

Maricopa County officials are refusing to allow the team conducting the audit of the county’s 2020 election ballots access to router information that was subpoenaed by the Arizona state Senate.

In letter sent to the Republican-led state Senate’s audit liaison Ken Bennett on Monday, Deputy County Attorney Joseph La Rue said the county “cannot at this time provide the virtual images of routers” to be examined by auditors, citing “a significant security risk to law enforcement data utilized by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office as well as numerous federal agencies.”

Bennett said in an interview with Just the News that the Senate’s subpoena had requested “access or control of all routers and tabulators … used in connection with the administration of the 2020 election,” along with “the public IP of the [routers].”

“I don’t know why the routers in a tabulation and election center have anything to do with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office or numerous federal agencies,” Bennett said, adding that “the sheriff’s department and the Maricopa County tabulation and election center aren’t even in the same building.”

But Maricopa County’s letter insisted: “We had previously believed that the risk would be eliminated by redacting the law enforcement data on the routers and not producing it. But we were informed that redaction did not eliminate the risk. We also learned that if criminal elements or others gained access to this data, it might compromise county and federal law enforcement efforts and put the lives of law enforcement personnel at risk.”

County spokesman Fields Moseley told the Washington Examiner that county IT professionals made the determination that information contained in the routers “can be used as blueprints to intercept sensitive county data” across more than 50 different departments.

State and national Democrats have launched an all-out effort in trying to shut down the audit, but have so far been unsuccessful.

In a May 5 letter obtained by local news station KNXV, the Department of Justice’s Pamela S. Karlan, principal deputy assistant attorney general with the Civil Rights Division, said Cyber Ninjas’ involvement in the audit may be illegal.

“Federal law creates a duty to safeguard and preserve federal election records,” Karlan wrote. The DOJ is concerned that this is not happening in Maricopa County, where the records “are no longer under the ultimate control of elections officials, are not being adequately safeguarded by contractors, and are at risk of damage or loss.”

Karlan is the leftist who during impeachment hearings in 2019 made a crude joke about President Donald Trump’s son Barron.

Audit officials and state Senate officials noted that the ballots are in a caged-in area under surveillance by at least 9 cameras 24-hours a day and are more secure than they were at the Maricopa County Tabulation Center.

Meanwhile, One America News reported on Friday that Maricopa County officials were allegedly forced to acknowledge they did not have any control over Dominion voting machines used during the 2020 elections.

View OAN’s report here

