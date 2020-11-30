Arizona hearing witness: Dominion systems were connected to Internet during election

by WorldTribune Staff, November 30, 2020

A cybersecurity analyst said during Monday’s election fraud hearing convened by Republicans in the Arizona state Senate that Dominion Voting Systems machines were connected to the Internet during the Nov. 3 election.

“The Dominion suite user manual is about an inch and a half thick. My team went back through the user manual and looked at all the instances where in the user’s manual, it tells operators to connect the ethernet cords to the router, and it is, the systems are connected to the Internet,” Phil Waldron, a retired Army Colonel, said at Monday’s public hearing.

“Our teams looked at spirographs on the Dominion network on Election Day and showed the increased web traffic, Internet traffic on Election Day for Dominion servers,” he said, adding later: “In a nutshell, these systems are not what you’ve been told, if you’ve been told anything. They are connected to the Internet. There is no transparency of how the voter information is processed, moved, and stored. And, as a matter of fact, these companies have refused to allow any type of inspection into their code and they always decry, it’s our IP, it’s IP protection.”

Waldron also presented an email from a whistleblower who said 35,000 fraudulent votes were given to all Democrat candidates in Pima County.

Joe Biden leads in Arizona by less than 11,000 votes.

The whistleblower was a Pima County tech support provider, Waldron said.

The email stated that Pima County and the Democrat Party “added fraud votes in the initial vote-by-mail totals released at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3,” Waldron said, adding that the whistleblower, who wanted to “remain anonymous,” told him that he provided the information to the Department of Justice.

“There were approximately 35,000 fraud votes added to each Democratic candidate’s vote totals,” Waldron said, adding that the number was “embedded in the vote totals.” The same whistleblower also asserted that he went to a meeting with the Democrat Party in Pima County on Sept. 10 that included a presentation about the embedded votes, adding that no phones or video recording devices were allowed, said Waldron.

Waldron said that “Dominion machines were built to be manipulated,” and noted that the common software used in most U.S. elections systems today operate a Smartmatic derivative.

He also testified that witnesses had heard voting systems personnel communicating with Frankfurt, Germany on Election Day.

Attorney Sidney Powell earlier this month confirmed reports that an alleged Dominion-Smartmatic election counting server was confiscated during a raid in Germany.

Waldron said votes in the Dominion voting system can be changed “by an authorized user or and unauthorized user (hacker).”

“Your vote is not as secure as your Venmo account,” Waldron said referring to a mobile payment service.

President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, opened Monday’s hearing by urging Arizona state lawmakers to fight:

“I’m gonna ask you to fight…Your political career is worth losing if you can save the right to vote in America. At times in our history certain men and women have stepped forward and lost their political career to give us the rights that we have.”

