Antifa-supporter at the Capitol faces lawsuit by journalist who focuses on Antifa

by WorldTribune Staff, March 9, 2021

A supporter of Antifa and Black Lives Matter who was part of the group which breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is facing a possible lawsuit from a journalist who has covered the Antifa movement extensively.

John Earle Sullivan accused investigative journalist Andy Ngo of being a Capitol rioter who fled the country afterward.

Ngo says he was not at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and is threatening to sue Sullivan.

“Sullivan, a Utah-based ‘anti-fascist’ who sells Antifa-style black clothing on his website, is one of the more prominent of an estimated 800 Capitol invaders,” Rowan Scarborough noted in a March 7 report for The Washington Times.

Sullivan recorded his entry into the Capitol building on Jan. 6 and also captured on video the killing of Ashli Babbitt by U.S. Capitol Police. Inside the building, he encouraged Trump supporters to “set it on fire.”

CNN paid Sullivan $35,000 for rights to his video.

Scarborough reported that, in late February, Sullivan, who has used the moniker “JaydenX” on Twitter and YouTube, tweeted that he found Ngo in the Capitol’s protest crowd. He published a photo of an Asian man wearing goggles and a camouflage face mask while holding a traditional camera.

“Right-wing journalist @MrAndyNgo was at the #CapitolRiots then fled to Paris the day after to avoid prosecution from the US Government,” Sullivan tweeted. “It seems like someone is guilty; he needs some accountability my question is where is his footage?”

Ngo retweeted the post on March 1 with a simple reply: “I was not there and the person in this photo is not me.”

Ngo’s attorney, Harmeet Dhillon, sent a four-page letter to Sullivan demanding a retraction. Dhillon accused Sullivan of racism for thinking her client was a rioter based only on his Asian features.

“You have publicly accused Mr. Ngo of participating in the January 6, 2021, riots and then fleeing abroad in an effort to avoid prosecution,” the letter said. “These defamatory claims, made on Twitter and your personal website, are baseless and made with knowledge they were false.”

Dhillon added: “The unreasonable and racist reasoning behind your claim — there was an Asian man at the riot with me, Andy Ngo is an Asian man, therefore Andy Ngo was at the riot with me — shows that, at the very least, you acted with reckless disregard for whether your statements were false because you had no factual basis for such a claim.”

The letter said Sullivan also made his Ngo claims on a website. It quoted Sullivan as saying: “Ngo fleed [sic] the country to the United Kingdom immediately after the uprising at the United States Capitol Andy stood in front of me the entire time during the insurrection with his tan hood pulled up over his black baseball cap, wearing clear goggles and a black and grey camo face covering In fear of being found connected with the riot, Ngo fled the country to avoid prosecution from the US Government due to his direct involvement in the insurrection.”

At the Capitol, Sullivan, wearing a pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” cap, is heard on his video saying: “There are so many people. Let’s go. This s—- is ours! F—- yeah,” “We accomplished this s—-. We did this together. F—- yeah! We are all a part of this history,” and “Let’s burn this s—- down.”

Inside the corridors, he told others, “We gotta get this s—- burned.”

Sullivan faces prosecution in U.S. District Court in Washington after a grand jury last month indicted him on six charges including interfering with police, invading a restricted building and illegal entry.

