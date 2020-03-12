After denials about personal life, Rep. Omar marries her consultant

by WorldTribune Staff, March 12, 2020

Rep. Ilhan Omar, who reportedly at one time had married her brother in order to get him the documentation he needed to go to school in the United States, has now married a political consultant who formerly worked for her campaign.

The Minnesota Democrat announced in a Wednesday post on Instagram that she married Timothy Mynett.

“Got married!” Omar wrote. “From partners in politics to life partners, so blessed!,” adding an Arabic phrase that translates to “praise be to God.”

The Washington Post, citing federal campaign finance records, reported that Omar’s campaign paid Mynett $7,000 in July 2018, and paid his firm, E Street Group, more than $220,000 in 2018 and 2019 for fundraising consulting and other services.

A spokesman for Omar said late Wednesday that Omar and Mynett had also married Islamically, with Mynett converting to Islam.

Omar finalized her divorce from Ahmed Hirsi last November and had denied allegations that she had an affair with Mynett.

Mynett’s ex-wife, D.C. physician Beth Mynett, alleged in court filings that she had separated from her husband last April after he told her he was “romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” according to a Washington Post report.

In August, Omar denied she was separated from Hirsi or dating outside of her marriage. She told WCCO she would not be speaking about her personal life. “I have no interest in allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue and so I have no desire to discuss it,” she told WCCO.

Multiple reports have surfaced indicating that the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Department of Education are reviewing allegations of immigration fraud regarding Omar’s reported marriage to her brother Ahmed Elmi.

Abdihakim Osman, a member of the Minneapolis Somali community who claims to be a friend of Omar, “is the first person to go on record to speak of how Omar said she wanted to get her brother papers so he could stay in the United States, at a time when she was married to her first husband Ahmed Hirsi,” the Daily Mail reported.

The report quoted Osman as saying that “no one” knew about Omar marrying her brother Ahmed Elmi.

“When [Hirsi] and Ilhan got married, a lot of people were invited. It was a big Islamic wedding uniting two large clans in the Minneapolis community,” Osman said. “When she married Elmi, no one even knew about it.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us: