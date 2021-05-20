After Arizona, Georgia: Vernon Jordan calls for ‘transparent, unbiased forensic audit’ of 2020 election

by WorldTribune Staff, May 20, 2021

Former Democrat Vernon Jones, who is challenging Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the 2022 Republican primary, on Wednesday called for an “immediate forensic audit of the 2020 Georgia election.”

He was the second gubernatorial candidate in Georgia this week to call for an audit.

“The people of Georgia deserve to have faith in the integrity of their elections,” Jones said. “If Mr. Kemp genuinely wants to represent the voters who elected him into office, he would insist on a transparent, unbiased, forensic audit. Georgians still have questions about irregularities found in the 2020 election and they deserve answers.”

Joe Biden reportedly won Georgia by less than 12,000 votes.

“We must get to the bottom of all of this and other irregularities to restore trust in our election process,” Jones said. “If Mr. Kemp refuses to demand an audit, then I will when I am elected to replace him.”

A former Democrat state lawmaker, Jones switched to the GOP after backing President Donald Trump’s re-election bid. Last month, Jones said he would mount a 2022 Republican primary challenge against Kemp, who sits high atop Trump’s list of political targets.

Earlier, on May 17, another candidate for governor Kandiss Taylor likewise called for a forensic audit in Georgia. Prominent attorney Lin Wood, who joined the nationwide legal battle to investigate reports of Nov. 2020 election fraud, endorsed Taylor’s run for governor in April. “She is my kind of person. She loves The People. And she will fight for ‘Jesus, Guns, and Babies!’” Wood wrote on Telegram.

Addressing ongoing election audits in Arizona and New Hampshire, Trump said earlier this month: “Let’s see what they find. I wouldn’t be surprised if they found thousands and thousands and thousands of votes. After that we’ll watch Pennsylvania, and you watch Georgia, then you’re going to watch Michigan and Wisconsin, and you’re watching New Hampshire.”

Gateway Pundit noted that, currently, Georgia “has up to 330,000 ballots missing their legally required chain of custody documentation making them illegitimate. But Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger ignored the fact these ballots were illegitimate and included them in the final counts.”

