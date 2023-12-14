A holiday jeer from the Biden White House, courtesy of Dr. Jill

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 14, 2023

What would Christmas be without nuts?

The White House on Wednesday released a widely-ridiculed video of a dance troupe called Dorrance Dance doing their interpretation of “The Nutcracker Suite” for Team Biden’s holiday video.

The video comes to us courtesy of Dr. (not a medical doctor) Jill Biden.

Dorrance Dance is an anti-white outfit that advocates for defunding police and abolishing prisons.

In posting the video to social media, Dr. (not a medical doctor) Jill writes: “A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite. Enjoy!”

How magical is it?

Breitbart’s John Nolte: “Warning: This never ends. It never ever ends. The timer on the video says it’s only 144 seconds long. That’s a lie. It never ends. No matter how much you beg, it goes on and on…”

Conservative commentator Lauren Witzke: “The humiliation ritual continues as the Biden Admin platforms and celebrates disturbing drag queens and overweight Bonqueeshas at the White House as they mutilate the once beautiful ballet, the Nutcracker Suite. Pro-BLM Dorrance Dance has a full page on their website dedicated to teaching White people to ‘check their privilege’ while attempting to perform a ballet literally written by a white man. Enjoy the decline.”

The Nutcracker Suite was written by one of the whitest white men ever, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. And, he was Russian to boot. Dr. (not a medical doctor) Jill obviously didn’t seek Volodymyr Zelensky’s advice on this.

BREAKING: The group behind the viral Biden Christmas video is a radical anti-White group called Dorrance Dance On the group website calls for defunding the police, abolishing prisons, and even quotes Marxist terrorist Angela Davis. The site has an entire section dedicated to… pic.twitter.com/HXY8m57oyT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 14, 2023

Anyone else miss Melania?

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines