A border agent shares horror stories about migrants, facilities

by WorldTribune Staff, March 24, 2021

The facilities Team Biden is keeping migrants in at the U.S. southern border are overcrowded, smell of urine and vomit, and are rampant with covid, a Border Patrol agent told The Epoch Times.

“Any diseases that are in there, it’s being kept in there, like a petri dish. The smell is overwhelming,” a Border Patrol agent said, describing the conditions in a facility in south Texas. The agent, Carlos (not his real name), spoke to The Epoch Times on condition of anonymity.

Up to 80 migrants are packed into each 24- by 30-foot cell and only one or two agents are left to control 300 to 500 people during a shift.

Fights break out regularly in the unaccompanied-minor cells, which are crawling with Scabies, lice, the flu, and the coronavirus, the agent said.

Agents at the facility were said to be reluctant to report physical or sexual assaults between the migrants for fear of repercussions from Team Biden.

And the number of unaccompanied minors flooding the border is overwhelming the system, the agent told The Epoch Times.

The law requires Border Patrol to prioritize unaccompanied minors and transfer them to the Department of Health and Human Services within 72 hours.

“We’re getting them out of here as quickly as possible, but we are so overwhelmed right now,” Carlos said. “It used to be easy to get them out in 72 hours. Not anymore. They’re staying here for 10, 12 days. It’s horrible.”

Most of the unaccompanied minors come from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

“We’re dealing with a different culture who’s not afraid to send all their kids under the age of five, knowing they’re going to get raped, knowing they’re going to get killed,” Carlos said. “You talk to the adults or the teenagers and they’ll tell you, ‘They raped three or four girls, and they kicked them off the trains.’ They’re going to die.”

Team Biden is also now allowing family units to be released into the interior of the United States without a notice to appear in court for their asylum hearing.

“There’s no repercussions. I’m not even going to give you a court date. You don’t even have to show up at court if you don’t want to. It’d be nice, but you don’t have to. That word gets out immediately. And I mean overnight,” Carlos told The Epoch Times.

It is also common knowledge that if migrants bring a child, they will be quickly released into the United States, Carlos said.

Popular destinations include Houston, New York, and California, as well as Maryland and Washington, D.C.

“They’ll put them in a hotel for a couple of days until their flight is ready to fly them to where they are going. That’s tax dollars,” Carlos said.

“There’s no end in sight. The people that we’re apprehending are warning us of the larger caravans that are on their way.”

Joe Biden’s rollback of the Trump administration’s border policies is the direct cause of the surge, Carlos said.

“One hundred and ten percent. They were already ready before Biden was even in office. They knew that the doors were going to be open. And now we’ve got a point where we cannot stop it.”

