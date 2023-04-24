$99 Trump book, not even available yet, is No. 1 at Amazon

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 24, 2023

Former President Donald Trump’s new book, “Letters to Trump“, popped up Monday as No. 1 on Amazon’s “Best Seller” and “#1” lists — and it has not even been released yet.

The book, which is Trump’s collection of letters written to him by celebrities, sports figures, and world leaders, costs $99. An autographed version goes for $399. The publication date is April 25.

Fox News’s Mark Levin showed excerpts from the book, including a letter from Oprah Winfrey where she said: “There’s nothing like being treated like a queen by a man who knows how to be a king.”

Trump said: “It is incredible, when you look at the difference between those letters and now,” adding that he’s happier being loved by “the people,” whom he says like him even more now than before he entered politics.

Trump also spoke about letters he received from former presidents, including Richard Nixon and friend-turned-rival Bill Clinton. He also is publishing a letter from now British King Charles III.

Trump also publishes a letter from Alec Baldwin, who went on to portray Trump in a recurring Saturday Night Live sketch.

“Donald, For a tough guy in a tough business, you are a sweet and generous man,” Baldwin wrote in 1998.

As he did with a previous bestseller, “Our Journey Together“, which featured photos of his presidency, Trump included handwritten memories and stories about many of the letter writers in his new book.

Both Trump books were published by Winning Team Publishing, headed by son Donald Trump Jr. and longtime adviser and friend Sergio Gor.

Of his latest hit, Gor told the Washington Examiner: “We are thrilled with the sales of Letters to Trump. We are seeing an incredible demand not just in the United States, but worldwide. President Donald Trump’s unmatched success continues.”

