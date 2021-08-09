18 GOP senators spurn warning by former President Trump on ‘infrastructure’ bill

by WorldTribune Staff, August 9, 2021

Thanks to the support of 18 Republican senators, Democrats are close to actually passing their massive infrastructure bill which former President Donald Trump warned is the “beginning of the Green New Deal.”

Senate voted Sunday evening to end debate on the legislation, putting the $1 trillion plan a step closer to approval.

Democrats easily got the 60 votes they needed to advance the legislation. The final vote was 68-29.

Trump vowed to withhold financial support and endorsement backing from any Republican who votes to support the infrastructure spending bill that he said will serve as a gateway to an even larger bill featuring a left-wing wish list.

“This is not an infrastructure bill, this is the beginning of the Green New Deal,” Trump said. “The bill I proposed, which Mitch McConnell couldn’t do anything with, was pure infrastructure. I want what is best for America, not what’s best for the Communist Democrat Party. This will be a big victory for the Democrats and will be used against Republicans in the upcoming elections. Schumer is using the threat of ‘we can do it the hard way or do it the easy way’ and keeping people in town. McConnell never did that on a real infrastructure bill. Hopefully the House will be much stronger than the Senate.”

“If Mitch McConnell was smart, which we’ve seen no evidence of, he would use the debt ceiling card to negotiate a good infrastructure package,” Trump added.

McConnell was one of the 18 Republicans who voted to advance the bill.

The others are: Sens. Roy Blunt of Missouri, Shelley Capito of West Virginia, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, John Cornyn of Texas, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, John Hoeven of North Dakota, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rob Portman of Ohio, James Risch of Idaho, Mitt Romney of Utah, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Todd Young of Indiana.

“It will be very hard for me to endorse anyone foolish enough to vote in favor of this deal,” Trump said.

A final vote may come this week, but after the support the initial vote got from Republicans, it appears certain the legislation, in some form, will make it out of the Senate and be sent back to the House for consideration.

“Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats understand to get the horrendous $3.5 trillion, actually $5 trillion, Green New Deal bill done in the House,” said Trump.

“Mitch is playing right into Nancy’s hands. [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer is already going around saying this is a big victory for the Democrats.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief