White-bearded ISIS executioner captured in Mosul where he was hiding

by WorldTribune Staff, January 3, 2018

An Islamic State (ISIS) jihadist who was prominently featured in the terror group’s execution videos was found and captured in Mosul last week, according to Iraqi media.

The white-bearded terrorist known as Abu Omar, who supervised several executions, was arrested after informers led Iraqi security personnel to his hideout in Mosul.

Mosul was liberated from ISIS’s control in July.

Abu Omar was seen in a number of ISIS execution videos in which his victims were thrown off of buildings, decapitated, or stoned to death for offenses such as suspected homosexuality and desecrating Allah’s name.

In one of the videos, Abu Omar appears reading a list of charges against three people before their heads were cut off. In another, he inspects a pile of stones before a public stoning.

An Associated Press investigation found that ISIS left behind at least 133 mass graves, containing between 11,000 and 13,000 bodies.

