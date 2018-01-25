Opinion: Unless the Obamagate perpetrators do time, the republic is in peril

Special to WorldTribune.com

Jeffrey T. Kuhner

Obamagate is the greatest scandal in modern U.S. history, and the mainstream media knows it. This is why they are desperately trying to ignore it.

It won’t work.

Washington is circling the wagons, trying to protect the FBI from the growing scandal. Yet, the media-enabled “Deep State” conspiracy to implement a silent coup against President Donald Trump is slowly being exposed by courageous congressional investigators.

Trump is rightly calling the five months of missing text messages between top FBI agent Peter Strzok and his mistress and FBI lawyer Lisa Page one of the “biggest stories” of our time. Even Attorney General Jeff Sessions is launching an investigate probe.

FBI informants have now revealed that a “secret society” at the Justice Department and FBI was established the day after Trump’s election victory. Its goal: to oust the president from power — a silent coup to overturn the will of the American people.

At a meeting in deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s office, Strzok and Page, ferocious Hillary partisans, spoke about the need to “have an insurance policy” to remove Trump from office in case he won. Strzok later admitted that then-FBI Director James Comey went to President Obama to brief him on what will likely be confirmed as criminal conspiracy. In other words, a cabal of top FBI and DOJ officials, in collusion with Obama, sought to nullify the seating of a duly elected president.

This coup attempt was done by weaponizing the nation’s leading law enforcement and intelligence agencies. In particular, Obama, Comey and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch — in coordination with the Hillary Clinton campaign — used the false Trump-Russia dossier, which even its author Christopher Steele admits is completely unverified and full of unproven allegations, to attain FISA court warrants to conduct a massive spying operation. Its targets were Trump, his family and inner circle, as well as Trump Tower.

Under the Obama administration, the FBI was turned into a modern-day KGB, a police state that engaged in illegal surveillance and rampant criminal activity to try to prevent an opposition candidate from winning the 2016 election.

It’s no coincidence that the dates, Dec. 14, 2016-May 17, 2017, the period during which the FBI claims the Strzok-Page texts simply “disappeared”, is when the illegal leaks from the Deep State to the media were at their height. This is when the silent coup — the attempt to frame Trump as having colluded with Russia during the campaign — was effectively implemented.

Everything of consequence took place during those five months: Gen. Michael Flynn was secretly surveilled and eventually fired; classified information was repeatedly leaked, supposedly painting a picture of a nefarious Trump-Putin connection; Trump removed Comey as FBI director; and Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel.

During this entire time, the lead FBI investigator on Trump-Russia collusion was Strzok. Those texts did not magically disappear. The FBI destroyed them in order to protect the bureau’s corrupt leadership. This is not only obstruction of justice, but a chilling abuse of power.

At its heart, Obamagate is about the creation of a shadow government.

During the Obama years, pivotal American institutions, such as the FBI, the DOJ, the CIA, the NSA and the IRS were corrupted, compromised and politicized. A Deep State arose that believes it is above the law; a partisan cabal entrenched itself as a ruling elite, whose vast power is not restrained by the Constitution or democracy itself. A major reason the Deep State has lashed out at Trump is not just because he defeated Hillary. He is a genuine outsider, whose central campaign promise was to “drain the swamp.”

The Obama regime’s police state tactics did not just begin during the 2016 election. They go all the way back to Fast and Furious, the IRS targeting of conservative groups and critics of Obama, and Benghazi. In short, the Deep State is stonewalling Congress’ investigation into massive FBI misconduct because it is only the tip of the iceberg. Kick the Strzok door open and the entire shadow government threatens to come crashing down.

The Strzok-Page missing text messages are akin to the Nixon tapes. They are the smoking gun. Watergate was about the cover-up of a third-rate burglary that sought to wiretap the Democratic National Committee. Obamagate is about something much worse: The transformation of the FBI into a partisan weapon to first spy on and then frame a political opponent as an agent of a hostile foreign power in order to execute a slow-motion coup. This is more than morally grotesque and blatantly criminal. It is pure treason and sedition.

It is not just Hillary that needs to be locked up. The entire Obama gang — Mueller, Lynch, Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Ben Rhodes, Susan Rice, John Brennan, James Clapper — needs to go to prison. This includes Obama himself.

If not, then the shadow government will live on. And the American republic will die.

Jeffrey T. Kuhner is a columnist at WorldTribune.com and the host of “The Kuhner Report” weekdays 12-3 pm EST on WRKO AM-680 in Boston.

