U.S. warships answer China with pass through Taiwan Strait

The United States on July 7 sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait in a move that follows a series of Chinese military drills around Taiwan that have stoked tensions between Beijing and Taipei.

U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the guided-missile destroyers USS Mustin and USS Benfold carried out the passage.

“Two U.S. Navy ships conducted a routine transit through the international waters of the Taiwan Strait on July 7-8 (local time),” Capt. Charlie Brown, a spokesman for U.S. Pacific Fleet, told Reuters in a statement.

The passage, the first by a U.S. Navy ship through the Taiwan Strait in about a year, occurred amid China’s ramping up of military exercises, including flying bombers and other military aircraft around Taiwan, and sending its own aircraft carrier through the narrow strait.

Reuters reported last month that the U.S. was considering sending a warship through the Taiwan Strait and had examined plans for an aircraft carrier passage. The last time a U.S. aircraft carrier transited the Taiwan Strait was in 2007.

The Global Times, a state-controlled Chinese newspaper, said in an editorial published on July 8 that China should remain calm and not be swayed by what it called the “psychological tactics” of the United States.

