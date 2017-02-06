Trump: ‘Worst deal ever negotiated’ causes Iran to disrespect U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, February 6, 2017

Giving Iran much of what it wanted in the nuclear deal only “emboldened” the Islamic Republic to further “disrespect” the United States, President Donald Trump said in an interview that aired on Feb. 5.

“I think it was the worst deal I’ve ever seen negotiated,” Trump told Fox News’s Bill O’Reilly in an interview that aired prior to the Super Bowl.

The president continued: “I think they have total disrespect for our country and I understand that deal. I would have lived with it if they said ‘OK, we’re all together now,’ but it’s just the opposite. It’s like they’re emboldened. They follow our planes, they circle our ships with their little boats and they lost respect because they can’t believe anybody could be so stupid as to make a deal like that.”

Trump said it was a “deal that never should have been negotiated. I think it’s a shame that we’ve had a deal like that and that we had to sign a deal like that and there was no reason to do it and if you’re going to do it, have a good deal.”

Trump also criticized the cash payments the Obama administration gave Iran in what was seen by most analysts as ransom for U.S. hostages.

“We gave them $1.7 billion in cash, which is unheard of, and we put the money up and we have really nothing to show for it,” Trump said.

Asked by O’Reilly if he plans to tear up the deal as he pledged to do during his presidential campaign, Trump replied, “We’ll see what happens. We’re going to see what happens I can say this: They have total disregard for our country. They are the number one terrorist state, they are sending money all over the place, and weapons, and you can’t do that.”

Trump advisers have said that while the president might not actually rip up the nuclear deal with Iran he would act to change it.

Iranian officials insist Trump can’t change the deal even if he wishes to.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Trump would be “surprised” by his country if he annuls the deal, but did not explain what he meant by that.

