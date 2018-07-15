Trump has a few questions about Mueller’s indictment of Russians

by WorldTribune Staff, July 15, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter on July 14 to respond to the Department of Justice’s indictment of 12 Russians for allegedly meddling in the 2016 election.

The president also seized on the opportunity take a few shots at his predecessor, the “Deep State” and “Crooked Hillary.”

Trump tweeted: “The stories you heard about the 12 Russians yesterday took place during the Obama Administration, not the Trump Administration. Why didn’t they do something about it, especially when it was reported that President Obama was informed by the FBI in September, before the Election?”

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the indictment of the 12 Russians on July 13 for hacking email accounts of Democrats. Rosenstein also specified that no Americans colluded with the Russian operatives.

In another tweet, Trump also questioned the actions of the FBI: “….Where is the DNC Server, and why didn’t the FBI take possession of it? Deep State?”

In another post about the timing of the Russian offenses and Obama, Trump wrote: “These Russian individuals did their work during the Obama years. Why didn’t Obama do something about it? Because he thought Crooked Hillary Clinton would win, that’s why.”

He continued, “Had nothing to do with the Trump Administration, but Fake News doesn’t want to report the truth, as usual!”

