Trump at Easter: For a nation of ‘believers’, life ‘triumphs over death’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 16, 2017

“Many around the globe do not enjoy” the same freedom to worship as Americans, President Donald Trump said on April 16.

“This Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Christ and the promise of eternal salvation,” Trump said in his weekly address. “It is a holy day of reverence and worship; it is a sacred time that fills the spirit of our nation with the faith of our people … America is a nation of believers.”

The president added, “with God’s grace, life always triumphs over death, freedom overcomes oppression, and faith extinguishes fear. This is the source of our hope — and our confidence in the future.”

Trump noted that America has always been “a place that has cherished the freedom of worship.”

“That is the promise the first settlers saw in our vast continent — and it is the promise that our bravest warriors have protected for all of our citizens in centuries since, a long time ago,” continued Trump, who was raised a Presbyterian.

The president noted that “one of the gravest threats to religious freedom remains the threat of terror.”

Trump condemned the Islamic State’s attack on two churches in Egypt on Palm Sunday, which killed at least 45 people and injured over 100 others.

“We condemn this barbaric attack,” the president said. “We mourn for those who lost loved ones. And we pray for the strength and wisdom to achieve a better tomorrow — one where good people of all faiths, Christians and Muslims and Jewish and Hindu, can follow their hearts and worship according to their conscience.”

He also said he is committed to “those struggling Americans who have felt for too long the bitter taste of hardship.”

“I want you to know: this White House is fighting for you. We are fighting for every American who has been left behind. We are fighting for the right of all citizens to enjoy safety and peace — and to work and live with the dignity that all Children of God are entitled to know.”

In conclusion, Trump said, “As long as we have faith in each other, and trust in God, we will succeed… Have a Happy Easter, and a Happy Passover. God bless you. And God bless America.”

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments