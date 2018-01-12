Tough guy Virginia governor says he’d deck Trump if he ‘got in my space’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 12, 2018

Virginia’s Democratic governor on Jan. 11 pretty much threatened President Donald Trump with felonious assault. But then this is the same guy whose top achievement as governor was restoring the voting rights of convicted felons.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe, whose pals say is “seriously considering” a run at the presidency in 2020, in an interview on MSNBC’s “Hardball” warned Trump what would happen if the prez tried to invade his space at a debate.

“Hardball” host Chris Matthews: Back to Trump, what he does is he seems to have an ability to intimidate his opponents. He takes people who are levelheaded, like Jeb Bush, and makes them look weak. He says, low-energy Jeb, and it works. He refers to somebody as “little Marco” because he’s not as tall as he is, he finds anybody’s weakness and turns it into something that destroys his opponent. I know Hillary’s a friend of yours and she’s a strong person, but he did that thing of leaning over her, in that weird Godzilla way, in a debate. What would you do in a debate with him if he tried that? What would you do?

McAuliffe: You would have to pick him up off the floor.

Matthews: [laughing] Okay, okay, you mean, you’d deck him?

McAuliffe: Listen, if this guy got in my space, you want to get in my space, I’ve always said, Chris, I’ll punch you back twice as hard. And it wouldn’t be hard to do it. This guy thinks he can intimidate everybody. It’s disgraceful and embarrassing. But I tell you, when we take him on, back in his face with the facts, don’t take anything from him and hit him back as hard as you possibly can. But if he ever came over and leaned on me and got in my space, that would be the last time Donald Trump ever did that, I promise you that.

No worries: If he does become the Dems’ candidate in 2020 and does follow through with the threat, McAuliffe could still vote for himself and, if he won, could then pardon himself.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share World Tribune!





Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments