‘The swamp won’: Freedom Caucus charges GOP leadership caved on spending bill

by WorldTribune Staff, February 12, 2018

A budget deal which increases government spending by $300 billion is a triumph for the D.C. swamp, the co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus said on Feb. 11.

“I’m saying the swamp won and the American taxpayer lost,” Rep. Jim Jordan said on “Fox News Sunday”.

Jordan said the spending bill is “not consistent with what the American people elected us to do, not consistent with what we told them we were going to do.”

The Ohio Republican said Washington reverted to form: “ ‘spend more on everything,” “grow government” and “give in to the Democrats,” instead of fighting for “what the people elected us to do.’ ”

With GOP majorities in the House and Senate, Jordan believed fiscal conservatives were in position to reduce government spending, but he said the Republican leadership caved.

Jordan took issue with Republicans who said they didn’t have enough votes in the Senate to overcome a filibuster from Democrats.

“Last time I checked, Democrats don’t have 60 votes in the Senate, either,” Jordan said. “And last time I checked there are more Republicans in the Senate than there are Democrats, more Republicans in the House than there are Democrats, and there’s a Republican in the White House.”

President Donald Trump signed the spending bill on Feb. 9, reopening the government after a brief shutdown.

“We love and need our Military and gave them everything – and more,” Trump tweeted. “First time this has happened in a long time. Also means JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share World Tribune!





Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments