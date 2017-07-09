The problems with Loretta Lynch’s story: Senate Judiciary Committee reviews new evidence

by WorldTribune Staff, July 9, 2017

The Senate Judiciary Committee reportedly has received new information with direct relevance to its investigation of former Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s involvement in the Hillary Clinton email scandal.

Included in the new evidence is a document showing Lynch informed the political director of Clinton’s presidential campaign that FBI agents wouldn’t be allowed to “go too far” in the Clinton email probe.

The panel wants to know from Lynch if she “ever communicated with Amanda Renteria,” who headed Clinton’s political operations during the 2016 campaign. Renteria has also been asked to testify before the committee.

The committee is also looking into whether Lynch or any of her aides were in contact with former DNC chief Debbie Wasserman Schultz regarding the Clinton email investigation.

The new revelations were made in a three-page list of questions that Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and ranking Democrat Dianne Feinstein recently sent to Lynch at her New York apartment, according to a July 6 op-ed in the New York Post by Paul Sperry.

During a four-hour hearing before the House Judiciary Committee in July 2016, Lynch either “refused to answer or give an appropriate response” no fewer than 74 times.

Rep. David Trott, Michigan Republican, took Lynch to task for failing to recuse herself from the Clinton investigation despite meeting privately with former President Bill Clinton “a week before the then-attorney general let Hillary skate,” Sperry wrote.

Then, referring to rumors of her possibly staying on in a hypothetical Hillary administration, Trott asked if Lynch had met with anyone on Hillary’s staff during the yearlong investigation, to which she replied: “I have not spoken to anyone on either the campaign or transition or any staff members affiliated with them.”

Sperry noted that the Senate Judiciary Committee now knows of a document obtained by the FBI reportedly showing a Democratic operative’s claim that Lynch had privately assured Renteria that the Justice Department “would not push too deeply” into the investigation of Clinton’s private email server.

The committee will also “press her to explain the discrepancy – along with why she reportedly asked former FBI Director James Comey to leave her office when he confronted her with the document.”





Sperry continued: “There are three explanations: Either Lynch lied under oath, or she never in fact talked to Renteria, or her categorical denial was meant to later claim she was merely discussing her role post-election.”

In her meeting with Bill Clinton in her plane on the tarmac at the Phoenix airport, Lynch had said the former president stopped by simply because “he wanted to say hello.”

But the meeting lasted at least 30 minutes and had to be cleared by the Secret Service as well as FBI security details. It was also the first meeting of any kind on Lynch’s plane, Sperry noted.

“Lynch also got squirrelly when asked about reports that her FBI security detail had banned cameras, even phones, from her meeting with Clinton.

“Since her lawyer is on record saying Lynch will ‘fully cooperate’ in the Senate investigation, she’ll have a hard time pleading the Fifth in hearings. But that doesn’t mean she won’t try to stonewall,” Sperry wrote.

