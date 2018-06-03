Strategic ally Bashar Assad wants to visit ‘HE Kim Jong-Un’

by WorldTribune Staff, June 3, 2018

Syrian President Bashar Assad has expressed interest in traveling to Pyongyang to meet with Kim Jong-Un, according to state-run media in North Korea.

“I am going to visit the DPRK and meet HE Kim Jong-Un,” Assad was quoted as saying by KCNA.

KCNA said Assad made the comments on May 30 while receiving the credentials for the North Korean ambassador.

The report also quoted Assad as saying he was sure Kim would “achieve the final victory and realize the reunification of Korea without fail.”

Kim is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on June 12 in Singapore.

North Korea and Syria have been strategic allies for many years.

According to a July 2017 report by Geostrategy-Direct.com, Syria, with the cooperation of North Korea and Russia, is constructing a secret facility to manufacture long-range missiles in a rural area outside the port city of Tartus.

Also in 2017, WorldTribune.com republished an EastAsiaIntel.com report from 2004 which noted that Syrian technicians were killed in an explosion in Ryongchon in the northwestern part of North Korea. The Syrians were reportedly accompanying “large equipment” and the damage from the explosion was greatest in the portion of the train they occupied.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments