State of the Union ‘obliterated’ media narrative; CBS poll finds 3 of 4 ‘approved’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 31, 2018

A CBS News poll found 75 percent approval for President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address.

“The media narrative on the president was obliterated tonight and the Democrats know it, which is why they look so glum and are, in fact, out of touch,” radio host Mark Levin posted on Facebook.

“This is a truly outstanding speech despite my substantive disagreements with the president’s new support for amnesty and big public spending on family leave and infrastructure. But solid on so much else and beautifully delivered. The American people will be very impressed.”

According to CBS – they were. The CBS News poll found:

80 percent felt Trump was trying to unite the country, rather than divide it.

Two-thirds said the speech made them feel proud, though just a third said it made them feel safer. Fewer said the speech made them feel angry or scared.

90 percent of Republicans said the speech made them feel proud, while just over half of Democrats said it made them feel angry.

Most viewers think the policies they heard would help them personally, though Democrats disagree.

54 percent of speech watchers give Trump a lot of credit for the current state of the nation’s economy, up from 51 percent before they watched the State of the Union.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share World Tribune!





Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments