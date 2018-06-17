Silence: Major media skips news of 2,300 arrests in nationwide pedophile crackdown

by WorldTribune Staff, June 17, 2018

The Department of Justice on June 12 issued a press release announcing a nationwide, three-month operation resulted in the arrest of more than 2,300 suspected online child sex offenders.

The DOJ’s announcement was ignored by most major media, including MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

Most coverage of the operation called “Broken Heart” was produced by local media.

According to the DOJ, the operation was conducted by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task forces in all 50 states in March, April and May.

“During the course of the operation, the task forces investigated more than 25,200 complaints of technology-facilitated crimes against children and delivered more than 3,700 presentations on Internet safety to over 390,000 youth and adults,” the DOJ’s press release said.

The operation targeted suspects who: produce, distribute, receive and possess child pornography; engage in online enticement of children for sexual purposes; engage in the sex trafficking of children; and travel across state lines or to foreign countries and sexually abuse children.

“No child should ever have to endure sexual abuse,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. “And yet, in recent years, certain forms of modern technology have facilitated the spread of child pornography and created greater incentives for its production. It is shocking and very sad that in this one operation, we have arrested more than 2,300 alleged child predators and investigated some 25,200 sexual abuse complaints. Any would-be criminal should be warned: this Department will remain relentless in hunting down those who victimize our children.”

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments