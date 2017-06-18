Second N. Korean defector in a week used plastic foam to swim down Han River

by WorldTribune Staff, June 18, 2017

A man who attached plastic foam pieces to his shoulders and swam down the Han River is the second North Korea to defect in the last week, South Korea’s military said.

The North Korea man, in his 20s, was spotted around 2:30 a.m. on June 18 at the northern part of the mouth of the Han River in Gimpo, just west of Seoul, according to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

On June 13, a North Korean solder defected to South Korea through the border.

Questioning is under way to find out what caused the man who was found in the Han River to flee to the South.

When a South Korean Marine spotted him, the man screamed, “Don’t kill me. I am here to defect,” Yonhap reported.

Earlier this month, two of the four North Korean sailors rescued in the East Sea said they hoped to defect, Yonhap reported.

The two Koreas remain technically at war since the Korean War (1950-53) ended in a cease-fire, not a peace treaty.

