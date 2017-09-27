Roy Moore victory speech: ‘Together we can make America great’ but not without ‘Almighty God’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 27, 2017

“Don’t let anybody in the press think that because” President Donald Trump “supported my opponent that I do not support him and support his agenda,” Roy Moore said on Sept. 26 after his victory over GOP establishment candidate Luther Strange in the Alabama primary runoff for the U.S. Senate.

“Together we can make America great,” Moore said. “We can support the president.

“As long as it’s constitutional, as long as it advances our society, our culture, our country, I will be supportive. As long as it’s constitutional. But we have to return to knowledge of God and the Constitution of the United States to the United States Congress.”

Moore will face Democrat Doug Jones in December in the race to fill the seat of Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“I believe we can make America great, but we must make America good, and you cannot make America good without acknowledging the sovereign source of that goodness, the sovereign source of our law, liberty, and government, which is Almighty God,” Moore said.

“We have become a nation that has distanced ourselves from the very foundation. Washington said that of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports.”

Moore went on to address divisions in the country, saying, “We are one nation under God and we can become one nation unified.” He spoke of protests, demonstrations, mobs, and racial strife, but that “we’re all made in the image of God.”

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who addressed the crowd ahead of Moore, noted that the race included $30 million spent by Strange compared to about $2.5 million for Moore.

“The question was called today in the state of Alabama, who’s sovereign? The people or the money? And Alabama answered today, the people,” Bannon said.

In his concession speech, Strange said that “political winds … are very hard to navigate and hard to understand.”

Strange said his campaign “did everything we possibly could” and that he wouldn’t change it.

“There’s a lot of agendas in this country,” he added. “I’ll leave it to the pundits to figure all that out, my focus has been on the people of the great state of Alabama and making a difference.”

