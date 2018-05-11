Reports: Syria’s Assad was not informed Iran planned to strike Israel

by WorldTribune Staff, May 11, 2018

Iran did not consult with Syrian President Bashar Assad on its intention to launch a missile attack on Israel from Syria, a report said.

Iranian forces stationed in Syria fired 20 rockets at Israeli territory on May 9, but Iran’s military and political leadership did not inform its Syria allies of the strike, according to a report by News 2.

Four of the rockets were shot down by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system, while other rockets fell inside of Syrian territory.

In response, Israel struck a dozen Iranian and Assad regime targets inside Syria. Russian sources claimed 28 Israeli aircraft fired 60 missiles at the targets in Syria, killing 23 people, including 18 Iranians and 5 Syrian soldiers.

Russia reportedly has said it will not aid Iran in the event of further military confrontations with Israel.

The White House on May 10 issued a statement calling Iran’s deployment of rocket and missile systems in Syria “unacceptable,” and warned Iran would bear “full responsibility” for the consequences of its behavior.

Bahrain, in what was seen as an unusual move, also came out in support of Israel’s right to defend itself from Iranian aggression in Syria.

Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, the Foreign Minister of Bahrain, wrote on his Twitter account: “As long as Iran has breached the status quo in the region and invaded countries with its forces and missiles, so any state in the region, including Israel, is entitled to defend itself by destroying sources of danger.”

