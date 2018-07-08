Reports: Israeli airstrike targets Syrian army at Golan Heights border

by WorldTribune Staff, July 8, 2018

An Israeli warplane launched an airstrike on Syrian army positions in the Golan Heights, reports say.

The retaliatory strike came after an errant shell landed east of the fence between Israeli-controlled territory and mainland Syria. According to a statement by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), the shell was launched during fighting between Syrian government forces and militant groups in the Quneitra area.

The Israeli strike did not inflict any casualties, an unnamed commander in a pro-Assad popular defense group told reporters.

Israel has bolstered its tank and artillery forces at the Golan Heights as Syrian government forces, which Israel claims are intertwined with Iranian troops, advance on rebels in the area.

Israel has asked Russia, which is allied with the Syrian government but also has relations with Israel, to ensure no Iranian forces are deployed close to Israel’s border.

A UN-monitored armistice forbids a military buildup on both sides of the demarcation line. Israel claims the right strike any military target on Syrian territory which it considers to be violating the agreement.

