Reporter: Susan Rice scoop not from intel sources but newsroom informants

by WorldTribune Staff, April 4, 2017

The writer who broke the story on Susan Rice being behind the unmasking of Trump associates who were surveilled during the 2016 campaign said he got the information from his own newsroom spies.

“I didn’t get it from the intelligence community,” Mike Cernovich said. “Everybody’s trying to figure out where I got it from. I got it from somebody who works in one of those media companies.

“I have spies in every media organization. I got people in newsrooms. I got it from a source within the newsroom who said ‘Cernovich, they’re sitting on this story, they’re not going to run it, so you can run it.’ ”

“If you’re at Bloomberg, I have people in there,” Cernovich said. “If you’re at the New York Times, I have people in there. LA Times, Washington Post, you name it, I have my people in there. I got IT people in every major newsroom in this country. The IT people see every email so that’s how I knew it.”

Cernovich said his sources at Bloomberg and The New York Times revealed that both Eli Lake (Bloomberg) and Maggie Haberman (New York Times) were sitting on the Rice story in order to protect the Obama administration.

“Maggie Haberman had it. She will not run any articles that are critical of the Obama administration,” Cernovich said.

“Eli Lake had it. He didn’t want to run it and Bloomberg didn’t want to run it because it vindicates Trump’s claim that he had been spied upon. And Eli Lake is a ‘never Trumper.’ Bloomberg was a ‘never Trump’ publication.”

Cernovich continued: “I’m showing you the politics of ‘real journalism’. ‘Real journalism’ is that Bloomberg had it and the New York Times had it but they wouldn’t run it because they don’t want to run any stories that would make Obama look bad or that will vindicate Trump. They only want to run stories that make Trump look bad so that’s why they sat on it.”

