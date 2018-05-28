Report: Israel, Iran held indirect talks over Syria fighting

by WorldTribune Staff, May 28, 2018

Israel, during secret exchanges with Iran, said it would not intervene in fighting in southwestern Syria if Hizbullah and Iran-backed Shi’ite militias are not involved, a report said.

The indirect negotiations between Israel and Iran were held in Jordan, according to Elaph, a Saudi-owned website.

The report, which has not been confirmed, said a Jordanian mediator carried messages between two hotel rooms in Amman. In one hotel room was Iran’s ambassador to Jordan and Iranian security personnel, while in the next room there were senior Israeli security officials, including the deputy head of Mossad.

Elaph sources said that “the talks with the Israelis were related to fighting in Syria and the nearing campaign in southern Syria, particularly in Dera’a and Kuneitra.”

The sources said Israel made it clear to the Iranians they should not become involved in fighting close to the Israel-Syria ceasefire lines in the Golan Heights and the Israel-Jordan border.

One participant in the talks reportedly said that “the sides discussed this issue with the Israelis, and arrived at a quick agreement that even surprised the Israeli representatives.”

Jordan has acted as an intermediary more frequently in recent months, including passing a message from Israel to Iran warning Teheran of the possibility of conflict should it send its troops and Hizbullah fighters to southern Syria. Jordan also passed the messages to Syrian and Russian officials, the report said.

Israel’s peace treaty with Jordan includes an Israeli umbrella of defense, which provides for Israeli military action should Jordan be threatened.

Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __________ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments