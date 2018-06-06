Report: DOJ, FBI exerting heavy pressure to slow release of Inspector General’s report

by WorldTribune Staff, June 6, 2018

Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General Michael Horowitz is reportedly being pressed by the DOJ and FBI to “slow roll” the release of his report on the FBI’s handling of its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s alleged misuse of her private email server.

Horowitz is also being urged to redact significant portions of the report, investigative journalist Sara Carter reported on June 5, citing congressional officials and investigators.

The 400-page report, which Horowitz completed several weeks ago, addresses Clinton’s use of her private server for government business. It is currently being reviewed by the DOJ and FBI.

Sources told Carter that some individuals mentioned in the report are also allowed to review the document. It is expected to be “long and thorough” and will criticize the handling of the investigation by former FBI Director James Comey.

“It’s been almost a year and a half and it is time that Congress receives the IG report,” said Congressman Ron DeSantis, Florida Republican. “This has gone on long enough and the American people’s patience is wearing thin. We need accountability.”

Another congressional official, who’s been fighting to obtain documents from the DOJ and FBI, told Carter that “They continue to slow roll documents, fail to adhere to congressional oversight and concern is growing that they will wait until summer and then turn over documents that are heavily redacted.”

Former FBI Deputy Director, Andrew McCabe, who was heavily involved in the Clinton email probe, is also expected to come under fire in Horowitz’s report.

In April, McCabe was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions after the inspector general released a report and a criminal referral on McCabe for lying under oath.

McCabe has asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to grant him immunity in exchange for his testimony at a forthcoming hearing on Horowitz’s report.

McCabe “is willing to testify, but because of the criminal referral, he must be afforded suitable legal protection,” Michael Bromwich, his lawyer, requested in a June 4 letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley.

And if he does not get immunity before testifying, McCabe “will have no choice but to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege,” said Bromwich.

President Donald Trump on June 5 expressed his frustration with the delays regarding Horowitz’s report.

Trump tweeted: “What is taking so long with the Inspector General’s Report on Crooked Hillary and Slippery James Comey. Numerous delays. Hope report is not being changed and made weaker! There are so many horrible things to tell, the public has a right to know. Transparency!”

In the draft report, Horowitz also rebukes former Attorney General Loretta Lynch for her handling of the Clinton investigation, ABC News reported on June 6, citing persons familiar with the report.

