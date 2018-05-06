Released Comey testimony on Flynn directly contradicts his book tour statements

by WorldTribune Staff, May 6, 2018

Former FBI Director James Comey’s recent comments on his book tour regarding former national security adviser Mike Flynn’s deceptiveness in FBI interrogations stand in direct contrast to his testimony before Congress, according to a House committee’s report.

Comey, while pitching his book “A Higher Loyalty”, has denied ever testifying that FBI agents concluded Flynn didn’t intentionally mislead them.

In now-declassified pages from a closed-door session of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Comey is quoted as having testified, “The agents …. discerned no physical indications of deception. They didn’t see any change in posture, in tone, in inflection, in eye contact. They saw nothing that indicated to them that he knew he was lying to them.”

Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe also told the committee that agents “didn’t detect deception in the statements that he made in the interview …. the two people who interviewed [Flynn] didn’t think he was lying.”

Comey’s congressional testimony contradicts what he told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and Fox News’ Brett Baier.

Stephanopoulos asked the former director: “There’s been some reporting that at one point you told the Congress that the agents who interviewed Mike Flynn didn’t believe that he had lied.”

Comey responded: “Yeah, I saw that. And that – I don’t know where that’s coming from. That — unless I’m, I, I said something that people misunderstood, I don’t remember even intending to say that. So my recollection is I never said that to anybody.”

Baier asked: “Did you tell lawmakers that FBI agents didn’t believe former national security adviser Michael Flynn was lying intentionally to investigators.”

Comey: No.

Baier: You did not …

Comey: And I saw that in the media. I don’t know what – someone misunderstood something I said. I didn’t believe that and didn’t say that.”

