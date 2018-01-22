Popular meteorologist John Coleman, 83: Called global warming ‘greatest scam in history’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 22, 2018

John Coleman, co-founder of The Weather Channel, who incurred the wrath of climate change believers by declaring global warming a “hoax” and a “scam,” passed away on Jan. 20. He was 83.

Coleman’s six-decade career in broadcasting included gigs as the original meteorologist on ABC’s “Good Morning America” and work at TV stations in New York and Chicago before he landed at KUSI-TV in San Diego, where he spent 20 years as meterologist before retiring in 2014.

Coleman served as CEO of The Weather Channel for about a year after helping launch it in 1981.

In a 2013 segment for KUSI news, Coleman took national media to task for reporting on climate change from “an environmental point of view and their continuing liberal, political agenda.”

In 2007, Coleman authored an essay in which he called the concept of climate change the “greatest scam in history” and “a manufactured crisis.”

In a June 2008 speech to the San Diego Chamber of Commerce, Coleman said “There is no significant man made global warming. There has not been any in the past, there is none now and there is no reason to fear any in the future. The climate of Earth is changing. It has always changed. But mankind’s activities have not overwhelmed or significantly modified the natural forces.”

National Weather Service forecaster Alex Tardy said Coleman’s death was “a big loss for the weather community.”

“He brought a lot of energy and color and enthusiasm to forecasting,” Tardy said. “My kids loved watching him on TV.”

