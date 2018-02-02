Poll finds Democrats lost government shutdown spin battle

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2018

Democrats called it the Trump Shutdown – the White House said it was the Schumer Shutdown.

More Americans agree with the White House.

According to a new poll by Zogby Analytics, congressional Democrats are more to blame for the recent government shutdown than the White House or Republicans.

A plurality in the poll blame a combination, but Democrats came away more damaged, said the Zogby Poll analysis.

“In a stunning rebuke of congressional Democrats, who believe they are on the verge of a ‘blue wave’ during the 2018 midterm elections, numbers suggest their strategy of playing hardball with congressional Republicans could backfire – especially when there may be a showdown over the budget and DACA in the coming weeks in order to keep the lights on in Washington. In fact, voters blame Democrats three to one in comparison to Republicans.”

In the poll, 29 percent of respondents blame Democrats for the three-day shutdown, 20 percent blame Trump, 9 percent Republicans and 43 percent a combination.

Zogby noted: “These numbers held up even among traditional Democratic voting blocs – women (23% blamed Democrats versus 9% who blamed Republicans); 33% of 18-24 year olds blamed Democrats compared to 4% who blamed Republicans and 28% of Independents blamed Democrats versus 6% who blamed Republicans. Other groups who traditionally vote Democrat, such as lower income voters (26% blamed Democrats compared to 3% who blamed Republicans) and Hispanics (2 to1 blamed Democrats over Republicans) were quicker to fault Democrats. Anything can happen from now until November, and it’s not impossible for Democrats to take back both houses in the midterms. But Democrats might want to re-think shutting down the government, as voters hold Democrats more responsible than Republicans and the President.”

