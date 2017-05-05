North Korea threatens ‘CIA terrorists’, claims U.S., South Korea behind assassination plot

by WorldTribune Staff, May 5, 2017

Claiming an alleged plot by U.S. and South Korean intelligence agencies to assassinate Kim Jong-Un, North Korea vowed to “ferret out” and destroy “CIA terrorists”.

North Korea’s Ministry of State Security said “terrorists” supported by the CIA and South Korea’s intelligence agency infiltrated North Korea to stage an attack against the North Korean leader by using a bio-chemical substance, Yonhap reported on May 5.

“We will ferret out and mercilessly destroy to the last one the terrorists of the U.S. CIA” and South Korea’s National Intelligence Service “targeting the dignity of the DPRK supreme leadership,” North Korea’s Ministry of State Security said in an English-language statement carried by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.

“Korean-style anti-terrorist attack will be commenced from this moment to sweep away the intelligence and plot-breeding organizations of the U.S. imperialists and the puppet clique.”

Tension on the Korean peninsula continues to rise, driven by concern that the Kim Jong-Un regime is planning to conduct the country’s sixth nuclear test or test-launch another ballistic missile in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.

Pyongyang warned this week that U.S. hostility had brought the region to the brink of nuclear war.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on May 3 that Washington was working on more sanctions against North Korea if it takes steps that merit a new response. He also warned other countries their firms could face so-called secondary sanctions for doing illicit business with Pyongyang.

Tillerson said the Trump administration also had been “leaning hard into China … to test their willingness to use their influence, their engagement with the regime.”

