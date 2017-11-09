North Carolina governor grants state’s highest honor to Loretta Lynch despite controversies

by WorldTribune Staff, November 9, 2017

Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to award former Attorney General Loretta Lynch with the state’s highest civilian honor for public service is “an insult to the people of our state,” the executive director of the NC Values Coalition said.

The awards are administered by the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and will be today during a ceremony in Raleigh.

“As U.S. Attorney General, Loretta Lynch ridiculed, threatened, and finally sued the State of North Carolina for passing a common-sense law (House Bill 2) that protected the privacy and safety of its citizens by requiring that people use showers, bathrooms, and changing facilities in accordance with the sex on their birth certificates instead of the gender they identify with,” said Tami Fitzgerald.

“Lynch thus demonstrated her animosity for the values held dear by the state in which she was born.”

Lynch, who remains mired in several controversies surrounding the Obama administration and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign, is one of six current or former citizens scheduled to receive the North Carolina Award, Liberty Headlines reported on Nov. 8.

Lynch was born in Greensboro and grew up in Durham.

Lynch’s Justice Department last year sued the State of North Carolina over House Bill 2, warning that the law violated the Civil Rights Act, and alleging that “transgender individuals seeking access to covered facilities have suffered and continue to suffer injury,…emotional harm, mental anguish, distress, humiliation, and indignity…,” because of the law.

Suspicion still surrounds a meeting Lynch had with former President Bill Clinton in June of last year on the Justice Department’s jet while it was parked on the tarmac at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport. The meeting came while the FBI was conducting its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified information through her use of a private email server.

Then-FBI Director James Comey said that Lynch asked him to refer to the email controversy as a “matter” and not an “investigation,” which he said made him feel “queasy.”

Writing for National Review, Andrew McCarthy said other Justice Department “shenanigans” during the investigation of Clinton during the email scandal included: “Cutting off key areas of inquiry; cutting inexplicable immunity deals; declining to use the grand jury to compel evidence; agreeing to limit searches of computers (in order to miss key time-frames when obstruction occurred); agreeing to destroy physical evidence (laptop computers); failing to charge and squeeze witnesses who made patently false statements; allowing subjects of the investigation to act as lawyers for other subjects of the investigation (in order to promote the charade that some evidence was off-limits due to the attorney-client privilege); and so on.”

Fitzgerald said that “With this award, Gov. Cooper is demonstrating his disdain for the people he represents.”

