New legislation would allow crowdfunding for Trump’s border wall

by WorldTribune Staff, May 22, 2018

U.S. citizens would be able to donate toward President Donald Trump’s border wall under legislation being introduced by Rep. Diane Black.

The Tennessee Republican, who is also running for governor of her state, said she would introduce H.R. 5876, legislation that would create a “border wall trust fund.”

The funds would be used for “whatever it takes to build the wall,” Black said, according to Fox News.

“While Democrats block commonsense border security and put illegal immigrants before our families, we are going to put America first,” Black said in a May 18 statement.

“Real immigration reform cannot be achieved without a secure border – President Trump has been clear about this since day one. The most important job of the federal government is the safety and security of the American people, and if citizens in our country wish to contribute to this effort, they absolutely should be given the opportunity.”

Black said the legislation is patterned after private crowdfunding enterprises such as GoFundMe.

Black added that there is precedent for such public funding. A private group launched in 1833, the Washington National Monument Society, raised the funds that eventually led to the building of the Washington Monument.

