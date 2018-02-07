NC governor urges business leaders to block scheduled tax cuts

by WorldTribune Staff, February 7, 2018

The North Carolina business community should use its “political capital” to urge the state’s Republican-controlled legislature to halt new tax cuts that are scheduled to take effect next year, Gov. Roy Cooper said on Feb. 5.

Cooper, a Democrat, made the comment at the Emerging Issues Forum in Raleigh during an address focusing on education.

“We need the business community to say to the legislature, education is a number one priority, our workforce is a number one priority and investment in pre-k, schools and universities has to be priority over everything else,” Cooper said.

Cooper stressed that further cuts on top of reductions in individual and corporate taxes that have already been made could create future budget shortfalls, The Associated Press reported.

NC Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger tweeted in response to Cooper’s plea: “Civics and Common Sense 101: You can’t scrap a tax cut already scheduled in the law and then say it’s not a massive tax hike.”

The First in Freedom Daily website noted that “It is amazing the Democrats still use this threat to attack Republican tax plans considering that the last several times they have rung the bell about shortfalls…the state ended up with revenue surpluses. While Cooper is asking businesses to use their political capital to stop a tax cut, Republicans’ political capital is the tax cut itself.”

