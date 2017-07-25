N. Korea warns U.S. on regime change talk as key Russian visits Pyongyang

by WorldTribune Staff, July 25, 2017

Any attempt by the United States to oust the Kim Jong-Un regime in North Korea will result in Pyongyang launching a nuclear strike “at the heart of the U.S.,” the North’s state news agency said on July 25.

The threat came as Pyongyang hosted Russia’s deputy nuclear negotiator.

“Should the U.S. dare to show even the slightest sign of attempt to remove our supreme leadership, we will strike a merciless blow at the heart of the U.S. with our powerful nuclear hammer, honed and hardened over time,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, quoting a spokesman from the North Korean Foreign Ministry.

The KCNA report was in response to comments made last week by U.S. CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who alluded to the possibility of a regime change in North Korea by saying that the most important thing the U.S. can do is “separate (nuclear) capacity and someone who might well have (nuclear) intent and break those two apart.”

The KCNA report said Pompeo’s remarks “have gone over the line, and it has now become clear that the ultimate aim of the Trump administration … is the regime change.”

“The likes of Pompeo will bitterly experience the catastrophic and miserable consequences caused by having dared to shake their little fists at the supreme leadership,” the report said.

Meanwhile, Oleg Burmistrov, Russia’s ambassador-at-large, met with North Korea’s vice foreign minister Sin Hong-Chol and also talked with a director in charge of North America affairs, according to KCNA.

“We told him (Burmistrov) that if Washington does not give up its hostile policy toward the North and end its nuclear threats, we will not put nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles up for negotiation,” the KCNA said. “We also made it clear that we will not budge an inch from our firm will to strengthen our nuclear force.”

North Korea test-fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on July 4, claiming that it can hit targets anywhere in the world.

The United Nations Security Council is working on a new sanctions resolution to punish the North for the ICBM test.

Earlier this month, UN diplomats said a statement condemning the North’s ICBM launch failed due to opposition from Russia, one of five veto-wielding permanent Security Council members.

