Meadows: ‘Evidence’ FBI altered witness interviews in Clinton, Russia probes

by WorldTribune Staff, June 20, 2018

There is “growing evidence” that FBI officials altered the records of witness interviews in the Hillary Clinton email and Russia election meddling investigations, a congressman said on June 19.

Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican, also said the FBI possibly misled Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz in an attempt to hide the identities of FBI employees who were caught sending anti-Trump messages.

Meadows’ remarks came during a hearing at which the House Judiciary and Oversight committees were questioning IG Michael Horowitz over his report into FBI and DOJ misconduct during the Clinton email investigation.

“I think the other thing that I would ask you to look into, there is growing evidence that 302s were edited and changed,” Meadows said. “Those 302s, it is suggested that they were changed to either prosecute or not prosecute individuals. And that is very troubling.”

The “302s” are reports on witness interviews compiled by federal investigators.

Horowitz told the committees he has additional information suggesting that the witness reports were changed after-the-fact in both the Clinton and Russia probes, adding that his office intended to “follow up” on the matter.

Meadows, who chairs the House Freedom Caucus, then asked Horowitz whether two anonymous FBI employees identified in the IG’s report as making anti-Trump statements were named Kevin Clinesmith and Sally Moyer.

Meadows threw out Clinesmith’s name as the person he believes is identified as “FBI Attorney 2” in the IG report.

The report said “FBI Attorney 2” sent emails shortly before and after the 2016 election criticizing President Donald Trump.

“I am numb,” the attorney wrote on Election Day.

“Viva le resistance,” the attorney wrote to another FBI attorney on Nov. 22, 2016.

“FBI Attorney 2” worked on both the Clinton and Russia investigations.

Meadows also asked Horowitz whether Moyer was also referenced in the IG report.

“They don’t work in counterintelligence. If that’s the reason the FBI is giving, they’re giving you false information because they work for the general counsel,” Meadows said.

Horowitz refused to confirm the employees’ identities, which the FBI has declined to publicly reveal, citing the supposed sensitivity of their counterintelligence matters.

