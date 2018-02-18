McMaster: Time to act against Iran as its proxies become more capable

by WorldTribune Staff, February 18, 2018

Iran must be confronted as it continues to advance its power grab in the Middle East by supplying increasingly destructive weapons to its terror proxies in Syria, Yemen and Iraq, U.S. national security adviser H.R. McMaster said.

“What’s particularly concerning is that this network of proxies is becoming more and more capable, as Iran seeds more and more…destructive weapons into these networks,” McMaster told the annual Munich Security Conference on Feb. 17, Reuters reported.

“So the time is now, we think, to act against Iran,” he said.

McMaster also said it was time to address “serious flaws in the Iran deal and counter Iran’s destabilizing activities including its development and proliferation of missiles.”

McMaster told the conference that many of those who are currently investing in Iran are essentially funding activities by the country’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“As a matter of international security and moral conscience we must stop doing business with (IRGC) affiliated interests, encourage the development of a true commercial sector in Iran and pressure the regime to respect the rights of its people,” he said, according to Reuters.

Syrian President Bashar Assad, a top Iran ally, also continues to use chemical weapons, McMaster said while calling on the international community to hold the Syrian government accountable.

“Public accounts and photos clearly show that Assad’s chemical weapons use is continuing,” McMaster said.

The Syrian government has repeatedly denied using chemical weapons.

In recent weeks, rescue workers, aid groups and the United States have accused Syria of repeatedly using chlorine gas against civilians in Ghouta and Idlib.

