Letter: ‘Zero coverage’ of graduations at West Point and Annapolis by the Washington Post

Special to WorldTribune.com

To the Editor:

It is truly disgusting that the Washington Post chose not to cover, not one iota, the graduations at Annapolis and West Point on Friday and Saturday. The premiere military institutions in our country—the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Military Academy—received zero coverage.

Of course, recent graduation ceremonies received ample coverage where graduates walked out when Vice President Mike Pence and the Secretary of Education, Betsy Devos, were speaking.

Showing the Vice President addressing the Naval Academy graduates, and the Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, addressing the graduates at West Point, I’m sure was not palatable to the leaders at the Post who couldn’t stomach showing the Trump Administration in a positive light.

Howie Lind

Howie Lind is a retired Navy Commander who served aboard five ships as a Surface Warfare Officer. This letter was originally published in the Fairfax Free Citizen

Letters to the Editor __ Subscribe to Geostrategy-Direct __ Support Free Press Foundation

Be Sociable, Share!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments